This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 70% chance. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and …
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Today'…
La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, La Crosse residents should expect temp…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98…
This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. …
For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Saturday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …