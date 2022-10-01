La Crosse's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in La Crosse. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
