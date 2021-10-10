This evening in La Crosse: Considerable cloudiness. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
