Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.