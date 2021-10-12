 Skip to main content
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

