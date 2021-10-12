For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 d…
This evening in La Crosse: Considerable cloudiness. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorr…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We wil…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Plan…
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 deg…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 62F.…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
La Crosse's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperatu…
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.