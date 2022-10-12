 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News