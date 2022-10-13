This evening in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain just in southern Wisconsin during the day Tuesday, but everyone will see rain tonight as a cold front works over. A few storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and v…
It will be a warm day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloud…
This evening in La Crosse: Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rai…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the La Crosse area. …
Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 deg…
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …