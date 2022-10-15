Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Sunday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.