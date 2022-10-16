For the drive home in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
