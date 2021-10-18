For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
