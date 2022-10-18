 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Clear. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Wednesday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

