This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
