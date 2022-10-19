 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

