Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Mostly clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
