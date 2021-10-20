Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Partly clo…
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temper…
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. E…
Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 d…
This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5…