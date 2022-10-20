Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.