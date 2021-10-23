Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the La Crosse area. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.