Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect clea…
La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll s…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We wil…
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The area will see thun…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Scatt…
This evening in La Crosse: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. …
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”