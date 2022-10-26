Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the La Crosse area. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.