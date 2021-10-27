La Crosse's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect clea…
La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll s…
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We wil…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 m…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The area will see thun…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
This evening in La Crosse: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. …