Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

