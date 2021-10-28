This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
