Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.