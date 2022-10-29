 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A few clouds overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

