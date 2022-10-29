This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A few clouds overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
