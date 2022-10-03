 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in La Crosse. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

