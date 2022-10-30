La Crosse's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Rain just in southern Wisconsin during the day Tuesday, but everyone will see rain tonight as a cold front works over. A few storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.