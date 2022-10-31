 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

