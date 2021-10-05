For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
