Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.