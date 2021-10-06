Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Thursday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.