La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
