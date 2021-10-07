La Crosse's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Friday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
