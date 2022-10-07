 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

