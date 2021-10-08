Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

 Skip to main content
This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

