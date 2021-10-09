This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
