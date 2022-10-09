Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
