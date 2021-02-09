Polar vortex shift has Wisconsin shivering, with no end in sight to bitter cold

“Unfortunately for people who really mind the cold, arctic air is going to remain entrenched over much of the North Central states into this weekend," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said, adding that it is “likely to get even more extensive by this weekend.”

Legendary icebox International Falls, Minnesota saw a low of 36 below on Monday, cold enough for boiling water to be thrown into the air and turn into ice crystals before hitting the ground, and for jeans to freeze solid so they can stand on their own.

The arctic cold boosted ice coverage on Lake Erie from 8% to 43% from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, AccuWeather broadcast meteorologist Geoff Cornish said. Overall ice coverage for the entire Great Lakes is 18.7%, up from 12.6% on Saturday, according to the Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory.

Southern Wisconsin other than Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties was under a wind chill advisory until 9 a.m., with the temperature tumbling to 17 below at 6:53 a.m. at the Dane County Regional Airport, the National Weather Service said. Light winds meant wind chills were only slightly worse.

Additional wind chill advisories may be needed from later this week into the weekend, NWS meteorologist Chris Stumpf said.