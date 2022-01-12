‘Saskatchewan screamer’ snowstorm now tracking for hardest hit on Iowa Friday, with just glancing blow for southern Wisconsin

A “Saskatchewan screamer” now is tracking to deliver its hardest hit to the west of southern Wisconsin on Friday, with several inches of snow possible in southwestern Minnesota and western Iowa, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service forecast for Dubuque is that “Accumulating snow is likely over much of the area Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. There still remains uncertainty with exact amounts, but it appears that several inches is possible, especially west of the Mississippi River.”

The La Crosse forecast is for less than a half-inch to possibly fall both Friday and Friday night, while Madison has just a 20% chance for snow Friday, 30% Friday night, and 20% Saturday.

The storm actually will be what meteorologists refer to as a "Saskatchewan screamer" rather than an "Alberta clipper," AccuWeather meteorologist Matt Benz said. The storm is forecast to dive nearly due south from the Saskatchewan province of Canada, hence the nickname, instead of the more traditional starting point in Alberta.

The storm is expected to impact the northern Plains Thursday night and Friday, then take a nearly north-to-south path over the Plains and part of the Mississippi Valley from Friday to Saturday.

"There will be a band of heavy snow that generally extends from the eastern Dakotas and Minnesota southward to at least much of Missouri and maybe the Ozarks in Arkansas, if the storm can get far enough south before it begins to turn eastward," Benz said.

Cities likely to see accumulating snow include Fargo, North Dakota; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Minneapolis; Des Moines, Iowa; Omaha, Nebraska; St. Louis and Kansas City, Missouri. With a sharp cutoff of snow to the east, Chicago, Milwaukee and Indianapolis likely will receive just light snow, and Detroit and Columbus, Ohio, may get very little to no snow, AccuWeather said.

As the storm heads south and then east, snow and ice may hit Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, a large part of the Carolinas and Virginia.

"If all of the pieces come together perfectly on Sunday, snowfall amounts could exceed a foot from northern Georgia through portions of the Carolinas and Virginia as the storm strengthens," AccuWeather Meteorologist Randy Adkins said.

In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 20% chance drizzle and snow, mainly between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., cloudy skies, gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 37 and southwest winds around 5 miles per hour becoming calm in the afternoon, the Weather Service said.

Overnight, there’s a 20% percent chance for snow as the falls to around 25.

Thursday’s forecast features a 30% chance for snow, mainly between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., with patchy fog before noon, otherwise mostly cloudy skies, a high near 33 and light northwest winds increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

The Weather Service said after the 20% chance for snow Friday, 30% Friday night, and 20% Saturday, the weather turns quiet into the middle of next week.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Friday, and partly sunny Saturday through Tuesday, with highs near 23, 20, 24, 26 and 28, and lows Thursday night through Monday night around 13, 13, 7, 18 and 14.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Katherine Noel forecasts a few light snow showers possible Wednesday and Wednesday night; light snow Thursday morning accumulating to less than an inch; a slight chance for isolated snow showers Friday; a chance for light snow chance Friday night; a few flurries Sunday; and a slight chance for snow Tuesday.

Noel said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 34, 29, 28, 21, 25, 24 and 26, and overnight lows around 22, 24, 16, 9, 13 and 6.

Tuesday’s high in Madison was 36 at 10:56 p.m., 9 degrees above the normal high and 17 degrees below the record high of 53 for Jan. 11, set in 1880 and 2012.

Tuesday’s low in Madison was 5 below at 12:25 a.m., 17 degrees below the normal low and 23 degrees above the record low of 28 below for Jan. 11, set in 1979.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s January and 2022 total at 0.07 inches, 0.44 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 1.76 inches, 0.38 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 11 is 0.75 inches, set in 1890.

With no snow on Tuesday, Madison’s January and 2022 snow total stayed at 1.9 inches, 2.3 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 8.4 inches, 7.8 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 9 inches, 10.8 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 11 is 6.5 inches, set in 1991.

Madison’s official snow depth is 3 inches.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.