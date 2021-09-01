Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: A few clouds overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in La Crosse. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.