Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Generally fair. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
