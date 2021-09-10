Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.