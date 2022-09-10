This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
