This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tomorrow's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
