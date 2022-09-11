This evening in La Crosse: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
