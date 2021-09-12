 Skip to main content
Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

