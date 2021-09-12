Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
