Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.