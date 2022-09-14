Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.