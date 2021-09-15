Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.