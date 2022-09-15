Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.