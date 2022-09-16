This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. P…
The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is fore…
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today…
For the drive home in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high tempe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the foreca…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the La Crosse are…