Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
